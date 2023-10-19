Britney Spears Posts Another Video Dancing With Knives

Pop star Britney Spears has posted another video to social media featuring herself dancing with knives.

“Come over don’t worry I have such a warm inviting loving home with these FAKE knives,” the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Watch Below:

The video comes after Spears dropped the first excerpt of her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” which includes the bombshell revelation that she had an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake, according to a report by Delish.

The post also comes weeks after police conducted a wellness check on the pop star after concerned fans called authorities over her first video featuring the singer dancing with knives.

Captain Dean Worthy from the county sheriff’s office told Page Six that a sergeant visited Spears’ home for a wellness check, and that while her security team would not allow the sergeant to “see her physically,” everything was fine.

Watch Below:

After the wellness check, Spears took to social media to inform her fans that the knives were fake.

“I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA,” she wrote, sharing another knife-dancing video.

“These are not real knives,” she added. “No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks.”

Watch Below:

In another post, the “Toxic” singer then called out her fans, writing, “So unacceptable for cops to listen to random fans and come in to my home unwarranted … Jesus Christ … can I make calls and make others feel threatened in your home ???”

“The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people did 4 minute performances with knives,” she added. “I am getting an apology. I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH!”

But Captain Worthy suggested the wellness check was not performed in response to fans, telling Page Six that the person who requested that authorities visit Spears’ home was actually someone “close” to her.

“Somebody close to Britney had seen the video posted on social media, where she’s dancing and twirling with knives in her hands, and they were really concerned for her mental well-being,” Worthy said.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.