Watch: Families Erupt in Wild Brawl Among Baby Strollers at Disneyland

A group of nearly half a dozen park goers at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, erupted in a wild brawl Thursday, knocking over baby strollers as they threw haymakers at each other.

According to witnesses and video of the incident, at least five people, both men and women, were seen duking it out next to the Storybook Land Canal Boats ride, right next to the attraction’s “Monstro the Whale” entrance.

It has not been determined what started the fight, but video shows at least one baby stroller caught up in the middle of the brawl.

An Anaheim police spokesman said officers helped park staffers restore order, according to the New York Post.

Fights seem to be breaking out among park attendees with alarming frequency of late.

In May families squared off over a disagreement at Disney World in Florida after one family was upset that their opponents would not move out of the way for photos. Two of the fighters ended up being banned for life from the park after that incident.

Another fight broke out in July, also at Disney World, as several members of two families engaged in a donnybrook outside Fantasyland.

Last year there were so many fights at Disneyland that park officials actually took the step of issuing a behavior warning to guests not to fight with each other, the Post said in a separate report.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston