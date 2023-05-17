Tragic Kingdom: Brutal Brawl at Disney World Caught On Video

Two families brawled at Walt Disney World over an alleged disagreement about taking a picture, at least the third viral brawl to erupt at one of the Disney parks since 2019.

The fight reportedly broke out in Disney’s Magic Kingdom park around 2:30 p.m. on Monday when “a family was asked to move in order to allow room for a separate family to take a picture by the 100th-anniversary sign, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said,” according to Fox News.

The sheriff’s deputies said that a larger family stood in the area where the other family had hoped to take a picture. When the smaller family asked the larger family to move, someone from the larger family became agitated and began throwing punches.

“Did you see how it broke out?” a person says in the video that has since gone viral. “I was just walking right here, and I saw it just happening.”

At least one person was injured and received treatment at the park but declined to press charges. Two people from the family that sparked the incident were asked to leave the park.

This marks the third brawl at one of the Disney parks, with the most infamous one occurring in 2019 at the original Disneyland in Anaheim, California. As Breitbart News reported at the time:

The footage shows several family members outside Mickey’s Toontown engaging in an argument that quickly turned into a fight as they began punching, kicking, and screaming obscenities at each other. A woman in a white tank top spits on a man wearing a pink shirt, causing him to retaliate by hitting her in the face. She then pushes a stroller holding two little girls out of the way, saying “Hold my daughter,” as another woman comes up and stands beside it. A woman in a tan shirt tries to stop the fight, but gets hit in the face by a man in white. Later, an elderly woman in an electric wheelchair also tries to defuse the situation by inserting herself between two of the individuals. Bystanders can be heard shouting “Stop it! Stop it!” as the fight escalates. A few minutes later, the older woman is knocked to the ground as the men and women continue violently throwing punches at each other. Several times, those watching from nearby step in, trying to shield the women involved.

Another viral brawl occurred at Disney World in July 2022 near Fantasyland in the Magic Kingdom. The incident reportedly began after a guest from one family pushed the member of a guest from another family while the two waited in line Mickey’s PhilharMagic.

“After exiting, the family in matching shirts allegedly waited outside the theater to confront the other family. The confrontation turned into a shouting match and escalated into a physical brawl before Disney security intervened and escorted the guests away for statements,” Breitbart News reported at the time.

