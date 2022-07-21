Watch — Disney World Chaos: Families Brawl in Violent Slugfest at Magic Kingdom

The happiest place on Earth devolved into a slugfest Wednesday as two families engaged in a violent brawl at the Magic Kingdom in Disney World.

Captured on video, the Jerry Springer-like incident — which took place in Fantasyland — appeared to involve two families throwing punches and dragging each other on the ground while shouting profanity.

Watch below:

A family wearing matching outfits pushed a guest from the other family when in line for Mickey’s PhilharMagic, according to a report from WDW News Today.

After exiting, the family in matching shirts allegedly waited outside the theater to confront the other family. The confrontation turned into a shouting match and escalated into a physical brawl before Disney security intervened and escorted the guests away for statements.

One member of the family told WDW News Today that an individual was taken away in an ambulance due to a large cut on his chin while others had cuts and bruises.

Two members of the family with matching outfits were reportedly arrested, while one of the families has been banned from the park.

This is the second reported fight to occur at Disney World in Orlando in recent weeks. In May, a woman reportedly sustained head injuries after a fight broke out at the Magic Kingdom apparently over standing room for a fireworks show.

