Amy Schumer Mocks Left’s Call for ‘Ceasefire’ In Israel-Hamas War: ‘Mind if We Get the Babies Back?’

Comedian Amy Schumer is mocking the left’s calls for a “ceasefire” in the Israel-Hamas war, pointing out that Hamas is still holding Jewish hostages, including babies.

The Trainwreck actress also continued to draw attention to the left’s rising anti-semitism, as well as pro-Hamas demonstrations breaking out in cities around the country.

Schumer posted and then apparently deleted a satirical comic on her Instagram account on Friday depicting what looks like university students marching in support of Hamas, with signs reading “I Heart Hamas” and “Proud of Our Rapist Martyrs.”

She wrote in the caption: “Yeah yeah totally Cease fire. But mind if we get the babies back? Can y’all give that a shout too? And also try not to kill all the Jews again?”

🇱 Amy Schumer is a ZIONIST LIAR! pic.twitter.com/Cxju9Sijdo — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) October 27, 2023

As a result of her post, Schumer is being called on social media a “Zionist liar,” “a white supremacist,” “the stupidest bitch on the face of the fucking planet,” and a “talentless repulsive unfunny pos.”

Schumer, a relative of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), has been using her Instagram account in recent weeks to express her support for Israel and disgust at the blatant anti-semitism from the left.

She recently slammed establishment news outlets for parroting Hamas propaganda about the Gaza hospital — even going as far as to call for top editors to resign for spreading what she called “terrorist lies,” and called out the news organizations by name — the New York Times, CNN, BBC News, and others.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com