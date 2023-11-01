‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Condemns Surge in Anti-Semitism on College Campuses: ‘This Is Not Acceptable. This Is Not Normal.’

Actress Mayim Bialik — who serves as one of the hosts of Jeopardy! — said she feels like a “stranger in a strange land” amid the surge in anti-semitism in major U.S. cities and especially university campuses, where academic leaders have defended students who are voicing support for Hamas.

In a recent Instagram post, Mayim Bialik said that being a “liberal Jew” who has supported an independent Palestinian state no longer seems to matter.

“It is clear that there is a strain of anti-semitism that is alive and well,” she said. “It is thriving at my alma mater [UCLA], where the chant ‘We want a Jewish genocide’ was echoed in The Quad, in front of Royce Hall… This is not acceptable. This is not normal.”

Bialik also expressed fear for her 18-year-old son, who is set to start college next year.

Listen to @missmayim as she speaks out against antisemitism and in support of Israel in the current climate. Read full story: https://t.co/3TV8Sds3Sh pic.twitter.com/VMEqt5j77D — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 29, 2023

In the video, Bialik re-iterated her support for Israel.”I’ve always felt that Israel was my homeland and know I understand that more deeply than ever before.”

“I won’t apologize for expressing what I’m going through,” she concluded. “But it feels like a nightmare that we cannot wake up from right now.”

Elite universities have seen a surge in anti-semitic and pro-Hamas activity since the October 7 attacks in Israel. They include , the University of Pennsylvania, Cornell, George Washington University, New York University, and UCLA.

