Shania Twain Tour Bus Highway Accident Sends Several Crew Members to the Hospital

Thirteen crew members aboard a bus supporting Shania Twain’s “Queen of Me” tour in Canada were hospitalized Wednesday after a brutal highway wreck.

The double-decker coach carrying the support elements rolled near Wolseley, Saskatchewan, after a collision with another vehicle. The singer was not on board.

In a statement to local outlet CTV News, Maverick Management confirmed the vehicles – which were travelling from Winnipeg to Saskatoon – were part of the tour.

“Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals. We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support,” the statement read.

“We ask for patience as we look after our touring family.”

In an update late Wednesday, the RCMP confirmed 13 people were treated in a nearby hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Officers from Indian Head originally responded to the rollover just after 7 a.m.

CTV News observed the vehicle involved in the rollover had Tennessee license plates.

Shania Twain is expected to perform at the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon on Thursday evening.

The 58-year-old has a total of four dates left to perform in Canada, before she is set to return for her third Las Vegas residency launching May 10 next year until December 14.