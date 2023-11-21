Report: Susan Sarandon Dropped by Hollywood Agency After Anti-Jewish Tirade

Far-left Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon has been dumped by United Talent Agency in the wake of her shocking rant in which she claimed Jews facing unprecedented antisemitism are “getting a taste of how it feels to be Muslim in America,” according to a Tuesday report.

In a statement to Page Six, a UTA press person confirmed the agency is no longer representing Sarandon. The gossip newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said multiple employees were “extremely hurt” by the Oscar winner’s comments.

Sarandon made headline for participating in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York City Friday, where she was reportedly seen chanting “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”—a slogan that is widely considered antisemitic slogan due to its apparent reference to a desire to see the elimination of Israel.

Sarandon also reportedly addressed the protest, telling demonstrators that Jews are now “getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim” in the United States.

“There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country,” Thelma & Louise star claimed.

Sarandon’s support for the Palestinians comes as no surprise. The actress has repeatedly affirmed her support for Gaza as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continues its military operations against Hamas in response to the terrorist organization’s October 7th terror attack on Israel, which took the lives of 1,200 people and wounded thousands more.

“You don’t have to be Palestinian to care about what’s happening in Gaza. I stand with Palestine. No one is free until everyone is free,” she said while sharing a post from the Palestinian Feminist Collective,” she wrote on X.com earlier this month.