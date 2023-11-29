Child Actor Evan Ellingson’s Cause of Death Revealed

Former child star Evan Ellingson (CSI: Miami) died earlier this month and his cause of death has been revealed to be an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The San Bernardino County coroner’s office confirmed the cause of Ellingson’s death on Tuesday.

“His manner of death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner’s death register,” noted Fox News. “Ellingson, 35, was found dead in his bedroom in Fontana, California, on Nov. 5. “

Ellingson had previously played Kyle Harmon on CSI: Miami opposite David Caruso as his son. He appeared on 18 episodes. He also co-starred in My Sister’s Keeper alongside Alec Baldwin and appeared in Clint Eastwood’s Letters from Iwo Jima.

Ellingson’s father had previously been open about the fact his son struggled with drug addiction for years, adding that he had been “doing really well recently.”

“We are all in shock and devastated right now,” Michael Ellingson said at the time of his son’s death.

Fentanyl deaths have become an increasing problem in the United States over the past several decades. As Breitbart News reported in September, the city of “San Francisco recorded more overdose deaths in August 2023 than in any other month since records started being kept in 2020, a sign of the city’s continuing struggles with drug abuse and the opioid pandemic on its streets.”