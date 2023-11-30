William Shatner Pleads with King Charles on Climate Change: ‘We’re All Going to Die’

Actor William Shatner, forever immortalized as Captain Kirk on Star Trek, pleaded with King Charles to fight climate change for fear of “human extinction.”

Shatner issued his plea during an appearance on Good Morning Britain where he said the king should warn the British public at the COP28 climate conference.

“He’s got to say ‘we’re all going to die’. That’s what he should say to open up with. ‘Very quickly, we’re all going to die,’ he should say,” said Shatner.

“England is one of the foremost countries in the world and it has to lead. We’re burrowing into our own graves,” he warned. “We’re dying, man. Your children are going to have difficulty living. Do you understand that?”

When North America correspondent Noel Phillips asked if Shatner had a true fear of human extinction, he said, “Insects are going extinct. We don’t go around saying, ‘oh my god, insects are going’. Who cares? And we stupid human beings don’t even know they existed in the first place.”

As noted by the Daily Star, the megastar recently “came under fire from fans who reminded the star that he recently went to space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.” Shatner has also flown a private jet and previously talked about his 10 favorite cars.

“William Shatner didn’t care about the climate when he went into space polluting the air with rocket fuel, a case of do what I say but not what I do,” one fan said.

“@GMB Williams Shatner, on your news, is a hypocrite and all these people traveling around the world talking about climate change,” another asserted.

“Did I just hear that right? William Shatner who apparently went to space says climate change is due to stupid people,” said another.

Shatner previously hinted at his climate change fears after his 2021 trip to space, becoming the oldest person to do so, when said that the trip left him feeling an “overwhelming sadness.”

“The extinction of animal species, of flora and fauna … things that took 5 billion years to evolve, and suddenly we will never see them again because of the interference of mankind. It filled me with dread,” he wrote his book Boldy Go. “My trip to space was supposed to be a celebration; instead, it felt like a funeral.”

Shatner also told Jackass star Steve-O on his podcast that he wants to have his ashes incorporated into the ground upon his death.

“If you believe in a soul, a life after death, it does not interfere with that. Your body – like every other body that dies – is taken over by fungi. Nature reclaims you no matter what you do so why not have a voice in your reclamation? And I chose a tree,” he said.

“Tell your loved ones, ‘cremate me’ – because you have to. Put the goodness in place, where the tree is gonna grow and plant the tree. There’s no law saying you have to have a tombstone,” he added.

