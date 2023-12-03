Actress Julianna Margulies Apologizes for Saying ‘Entire Black Community’ Brainwashed to Hate Jews

Actress Julianna Margulies (ER, The Good Wife) has issued a very public retreat from statements she made about black and LGBTQ Americans, largely college students.

The three-time Emmy winning actress, author, and producer issued a statement to Deadline to clear the air and offer her apologies for comments tying those two communities to antisemitism, disclosing in an interview:

I am horrified by the fact that statements I made on a recent podcast offended the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, communities I truly love and respect. I want to be 100% clear: Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone’s personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop. Throughout my career I have worked tirelessly to combat hate of all kind, end antisemitism, speak out against terrorist groups like Hamas, and forge a united front against discrimination. I did not intend for my words to sow further division, for which I am sincerely apologetic.

As Breitbart News reported, Margulies issued her original comments an on episode of The Back Room with Andy Ostroy podcast while talking about Israel-Hamas war in the wake of the horrific October 7 terrorist attack on the Jewish nation.

Margulies, who is Jewish, railed against support for Palestine, further saying Adolf Hitler “got his entire playbook from the Jim Crow South,” Margulies criticized the black community for not “embracing” Jews after “in the civil rights movement, the Jews were the ones that walked side by side with the blacks to fight for their rights.”

“The fact that the entire black community isn’t standing with us to me says either they just don’t know, or they’ve been brainwashed to hate Jews,” she added.