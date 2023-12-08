Ibram X. Kendi Gets Applause for Race Remarks at Netflix Screening: ‘Whiteness Prevents White People from Connecting to Humanity’

He’s back. And this time he has a new Netflix documentary. Because of course he does.

Ibram X. Kendi recently spoke at a special screening for his new Netflix doc Stamped from the Beginning, which is based on his 2016 book examining the history of anti-black racism. At the screening, Kendi received a round of applause after he called out white people.

“I don’t think white people worldwide have really reckoned with how much their own personal identity is shaped by constructions of whiteness, and how much that construction of whiteness prevents white people from connecting with humanity,” Kendi said.

“It’s whiteness that prevents that,” he later added.

“When you’re not able to see yourself in other human beings, that creates all sorts of problems. But not just societal problems, but personal problems, that I think hopefully this film and this work will liberate those folks from. It’s liberating all the way around. I think it will liberate all of us because we’ve all been told a lie about ourselves and other people.”

With that, the audience applauded Kendi.

Watch below:

Stamped from the Beginning debuted on Netflix on November 20.

Kendi became a darling of elite cultural circles with his 2019 book How to Be an Antiracist. But his celebrity status has fallen significantly since then as critical race theory has been called into question in numerous states including Florida, which has banned the teaching of the divisive, race-based ideology in public schools.

As Breitbart News reported, House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN) recently called on the Navy to apologize for promoting Kendi by putting his writing on an official reading list.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com