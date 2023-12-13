Comedian Matt Rife Under Fire for Allegedly Telling 6 Year Old His Mom Buys His Presents with OnlyFans Profits

Actor and comedian Matt Rife has drawn few – if any – laughs from women on social media after he allegedly told a six-year-old boy his mother gets him presents courtesy of funds generated by her OnlyFans profits.

In a Saturday video that boasted over 13 million views, TikToker Bunny Hedaya claimed Rife had started “beef” with her child online by speculating on the nature of her largesse.

Hedaya’s son drew Rife’s attention after criticizing the comedian’s recent Netflix standup special, “Natural Selection,” Fox News reports.

During the special, Rife said he was tired of women blaming bad decisions on “planets they don’t even know.”

“Your future is determined by your own thoughts, opinions and actions. You are in complete control of how your future turns out,” Rife said. “It has nothing to do with stars, man. Just because Jupiter has a ring and you don’t, doesn’t mean that’s what you’re supposed to look up to for this magical advice.”

Following online backlash to the passing observation, Rife put out a statement, directing social media users to a link offering an “apology” if they had ever been offended by a joke he told.

The link brought users to a website where they could purchase special needs helmets, according to Fox.

Hedaya’s son reacted to the astrology reference on TikTok.

“Actually, it’s Saturn that has the rings. It has more [visible rings] also,” her son said. “And you’re mean to girls.”

The criticism allegedly drew the attention of Rife, who replied to the boy in an Instagram message.

“Jupiter also has [a] ring. OH!… and Santa [Claus] isn’t real. Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck,” Rife wrote.

The Rife post has since been deleted.