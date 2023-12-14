Jonathan Majors Surveillance Video Shows Disney Star’s Girlfriend Chasing Him During Alleged Assault

Surveillance video pertaining to the Jonathan Majors domestic assault case was released Wednesday, showing the Disney star’s girlfriend chasing him during the alleged assault.

The actor is appearing before a New York court after being arrested in March for allegedly assaulting Grace Jabbari, his girlfriend of two years, in the backseat of a chauffeured car, as Breitbart News reported.

Prosecutors say the 34-year-old actor struck her on the side of the head and fractured her middle finger during a dispute that began when she read a romantic text on his phone sent by another woman.

After the driver pulled over and the pair got out, Majors allegedly picked her up and threw her “like a football” back into the car, according to prosecutors.

Surveillance video of the night in question has been released — showing a scuffle between the actor and his then-girlfriend — and a foot chase shortly thereafter, CBS News reports:

Jabbari testified while in the SUV, she saw a woman named Cleopatra text majors “Oh how I wish I was kissing you.”

Jabbari said she grabbed the phone from Majors, and in his fight to get it back, the actor dealt a blow to the back of the head, twisted her arm behind her back, fracturing her finger, and later shoved her inside the stopped SUV.

There is also an audio recording of Majors berating Jabbari during an argument for not living up to the standards of Michelle Obama and Coretta Scott King, the wife of Martin Luther King.

Majors’ defense called for a mistrial Wednesday, saying prosecutors had not proven their case. That motion was denied.

The trial is expected to last up until the court breaks for Christmas.

If convicted, Majors could spend up to a year in prison.