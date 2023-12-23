Laura Lynch, Founding Member of The Dixie Chicks, Dies at 65

Laura Lynch, who helped found The Dixie Chicks (now The Chicks) in 1989, alongside sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer, was killed in a head-on car crash in West Texas on Friday evening.

Lynch’s cousin, Michael Lynch, confirmed her passing. The Texas Department of Public Safety later released details of the crash and confirmed Lynch’s death.

The Chicks released a statement honoring Lynch, a longtime bass player in the group, and her early work that led to the band’s superstardom.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band,” they said.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band,” the band said.

“Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West.Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time—Emily, Martie & Natalie.”

The band’s name was changed to “The Chicks” in the summer of 2020, shortly after the death of George Floyd.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram @jeromeehudson