Where is the protest? That is the question Justin Bieber’s former manager Scooter Braun wants answered by the music industry after he accused it of ignoring the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.

Record producer Braun has released a video featuring an interview with a relative of one of the victims of the tragedy that demanded artists in the music industry break their silence and address the Hamas brutality, Fox News reports.

In the video posted to the record company executive’s Instagram page on Friday, Braun and Rachel Goldberg, the mother of a young man named Hersh – who is still being held hostage by terror group Hamas – spread awareness about her son and other victims of the deadly attack on the Nova music festival that happened near Kibbutz Re’im on the 7th.

“Say something, ask for the hostages to come home,” Braun said , adding “Say that no music festival deserves this.”

“Shame on us if we don’t” use our influence, the record exec stated.

Sitting with Goldberg, Braun stated, “Her son is now 76 days being held in Gaza. The last images she saw of him, he had his left arm blown off. He’s a lefty like she is.”

Braun then rebuked mainstream music artists and journalists for their silence.

“I find it insane that I’m the one standing here with her, or that we’re the ones who had a conversation,” he said, adding, “There should be people with 100 million followers and much bigger platforms who do this for a living, who are artists, who are reporters, who should be giving her a platform.”

The manager noted how Goldberg has tried to reach out to “so many people” to talk about the people harmed in the attack, but hardly any have gotten back to her.

In 2017, Braun helped organize a major benefit concert for the victims of the terrorist attack that took place at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Grande performed at the benefit along with Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, and others, raising more than $12 million. “There’s been so much negativity and such a lack of leadership when we’re looking to have hope,” Braun said at the time.