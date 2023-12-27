Finalist on Israeli Version of ‘American Idol’ Killed Fighting in Gaza

Shaul Greenglick, 26, from the town of Ra’anana, was on his way to becoming a household name before being killed in action in fighting Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip this week: he was a contestant on The Next Star, Israel’s version of American Idol.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Captain (Res.) Greenglick was a member of the 931 Batallion of the Nahal Brigade, according to the IDF. He was also an aspiring singer, and had advanced through The Next Star, performing in November on leave, still in uniform.

In his performance, his family can be seen in the audience, singing and cheering as the judges express their admiration.

In a tragic irony, Greenglick had recorded a song earlier this year for Israel’s Memorial Day 2023, titled “After Eternity.”

In another video circulating in the Israeli media, Greenglick is shown several weeks ago, while at home on leave, listening to his family sing and play piano and guitar, while his mother hugs him from behind at the dining room table, savoring his presence.

Greenglick was laid to rest on Wednesday, one of more than 160 soldiers that have fallen since the IDF counter-offensive in Gaza.

