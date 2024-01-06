$500,000 Golden Globes 2024 Swag Bag: Yachts and the ‘World’s Most Expensive Wine’

When the stars come out for the Golden Globes this year, they’ll be making out, too, with a high-value swag bag worth $500,000.

The 2024 Golden Globes is set to take place at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, and the stars are set to reap the benefits with an “epic gift bag,” the New York Post reported.

According to PageSix, one of the big ticket items in the gift package is a $50,000 luxury yacht charter in Indonesia.

There is also exclusive trips to the Cayman Islands worth $20,000, another to New Zealand for $15,000, and one to Punta Mita for $5,500. There is also a membership to XOJet, a private aviation company, with $10,000 in flight credits.

The stars will have access to some high-dollar food items, as well, including Gold Ossetra caviar worth $545, limited-edition Edon Roc Gin for $275, a bottle of he world’s most expensive wine, Liber Pater, which rings in as $193,500. Some members may even be offered a program of private pizza-making classed worth $7,000.

Then there is the cosmetics and fashion. Stars will find 111Skin’s luxury skincare for $285, some La Prairie Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm which comes in at $1,025, Brad Pitt’s Le Domaine face cream for $242, a pair of bespoke sneakers from Opie Way which cost $1,500, and Colombian emerald earrings from Coomi x Muzo which would cost $69,000 at a high-end shop.

Other odds and ends include a tattoo session at Atelier Eva worth $2,500, and two lucky stars will receive a Zenith watch experience worth $14,000.

This year’s bag is not the first time that the stars have received high-dollar items as gifts for attending the Golden Globes.

The stars received cleansing oil, Oribe Cote d’Azur Nourishing Hand Creme, a Rituals Ritual of Dao Calming gift Set, Lash Paradise Mascara, LUMI Glotion, suntan lotions, shampoos, razors, soaps, and other items, PageSix reported in 2019.

The Golden Globes are far from the only awards shows laying rich swag on celebs.

Last year’s Oscars bag was worth about $126,000, according to reports at the time.

But, thanks to stepped up scrutiny by the IRS, the bags also set celbs back about $63,000 in taxes.

