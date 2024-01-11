Jodie Foster: Lesbian Parenting Complicated Sons’ Understanding of Masculinity, TV Taught Them Being a Man Means Being an ‘A**hole’

Hollywood star Jodie Foster has made a rare public comment about her private family life, specifically her two sons, saying that lesbian parenting has complicated their understanding of masculinity.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress also said TV has taught her sons that being a man means being an “asshole.”

Jodie Foster, who is generating Oscar buzz again this year for her supporting turn in Netflix’s Nyad, made the revelations in a recent interview with The Guardian.

The actress has two sons, Kit and Charles, who are in their 20s, with her ex-partner, Cydney Bernard. She and Bernard broke up in 2008 and Foster later married photographer Alexandra Hedison.

Foster said growing up in a lesbian household confused her sons’ sense of what it means to be male.

“My two don’t like sports,” she said. “They like to watch movies and sit at home, and they’re really into their female friends. They’re super feminist. And there was a moment with my older one when he was in high school, when, because he was raised by two women – three women – it was like he was trying to figure out what it was to be a boy.”

Foster said watching TV led her son to conclude that being a man meant “I just need to be an asshole… I need to be shitty to women.”

“And I was like, no! That’s not what it is to be a man! That’s what our culture has been selling you for all this time,” she said, adding that the phase went on for six months.

“I was like, you won’t be talking to me like that.” Foster said.

As Breitbart News reported, the actress also expressed her dislike of Generation Z, describing the generational cohort as entitled and difficult to work with.

In addition to Nyad, Foster is starring in the latest season of True Detective on HBO.

