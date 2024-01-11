Kanye West Sued for Allegedly Punching, Disfiguring Autograph Hunter

Kanye West is being sued for assault and battery over an alleged 2022 incident that saw an an autograph hunter left disfigured after being punched by the rapper.

The 46-year-old – who recently apologized for his string of anti-Semitic outbursts that saw him dropped from his money-spinning brand deals – is named in court documents alleging he repeatedly punched Justin Poplawski after the latter sought the singer’s autograph outside a member’s only club in downtown Los Angeles in January 2022.

Documents obtained by TMZ outline the alleged victim claimed he was attacked while he was waiting to get Kanye’s autograph.

Poplawskie claims the ‘Heartless’ rapper told him to get lost “before I beat you up” before going on to allegedly threaten to “make (an) example out of” the fan.

The professional autograph Hunter had previously gotten Kanye’s signature without any issues, and is alleging the musician went on to strike him and asked: “So do you want to get attacked for real?”

Additionally, the claimant alleges the “Life of the Party” rapper yelled at members of the group with him to “go to the f—ing house and get my f—ing kids.” One member of the group allegedly asked him to stop.

Poplawski alleges in the suit that West tried to physically assault, harm, batter and injure him “without limitation,” and that he “engaged in with a conscious disregard of the rights and safety of [Poplawski] and others.”

The autograph seeker claims he is a victim of assault and battery and has endured emotional distress. He is suing the rapper for damages.

West was previously investigated for criminal battery over the incident but ultimately no charges were filed, the MailOnline reports.