Are you fretting about the state of the world? Fear for the future of the environment in general and shrinking glaciers in particular? You are not alone.

The globalist elites gathered in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual conclave share your everyday concerns after their week of cocktails, canapes, closed meetings, dinners, fine restaurant dining, backslapping, and endless self-congratulation.

Organizers have been so worried about Davos attendees and their delicate sensibilities that on Thursday guests were treated to ballet dancers performing in the snow, accompanied by a cellist, all set against an icy backdrop designed to “spark hope” and melt their cares away.

Their showpiece, titled “Performing Hope”, aimed to raise the spirits of guests worried about “the impacts of climate change and encourage them to keep taking action in their own small ways,” organisers said.

“Hope is an action, and it’s something we need to do in small ways, micro ways, the little things we do that we don’t know they make a difference,” said Gail Whiteman, the executive director of the Arctic Basecamp in Davos, which organised the event, Reuters reports.

The piece featured music by cellist Nicolas Altstaedt and was choreographed by German-Argentinian Demis Volpi.

Whiteman said the show was a chance to reach the world’s leaders, who gather in the plush Swiss ski resort town for the forum, and inspire them as they strive to heal a troubled world.

Upwards of 2,500 people were expected to attend the event this year.

WEF membership is reportedly priced at $100,000. Ticket cost for Davos comes in at around $40,000, although attendance is by invitation only.

Sky-High Hypocrites: Davos Elites Hit Turbulence over Love of Private Jets https://t.co/hKch0wzblP — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 15, 2023

Figures vary, but City A.M. reports overall costs can exceed $350,000 for the week; rental homes can cost around $35,000, plus high food, drink and event prices (a hot dog reportedly costs $43).

This year’s Davos meeting ends Friday when pampered attendees will take to their limousine transports and head for the airport for their flight home – mostly in private jets.