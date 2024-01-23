Hundreds of Vogue, Vanity Fair, Condé Nast Union Members Launch 24-Hour Walkout Amid Layoff Talks

Hundreds of Vogue, Vanity Fair, and Condé Nast union members staged a 24-hour walkout on Tuesday amid layoffs. The walkout, in protest of bargaining practices the union says are unlawful, is being held outside Condé Nast’s headquarters in New York City, according to a report by TheWrap.

The media giant’s brands include Vanity Fair, Vogue, Teen Vogue, and GQ, among many others.

“Hey-hey, Ho-ho! Corporate greed has got to go!” protestors could be heard chanting in video footage of the walkout posted on Tuesday morning.

Additional footage posted to social media showcased protestors chanting, “New York is a union town!”

Notablty, the walkout is taking place on the same day that the Academy Awards nominations are set to be announced, which could impact the digital traffic of Condé Nast outlets.

The walkout comes after the NewsGuild of New York’s January 8 announcement that it has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing Condé Nast of engaging in “unlawful bargaining tactics.”

The NewsGuild of New York shared a press release announcing its legal action against Condé Nast over the company’s executives’ latest layoff proposal, “which violates labor law.”

“Condé Nast executives — who have sought to intimidate and surveil the company’s unionized workers since management announced layoff plans in November — are now facing further legal action from The NewsGuild of New York over unlawful bargaining tactics during Condé Union’s layoff negotiations,” the statement read.

Earlier this month, Susan DeCarava, president of NewsGuild of New York, said, “We do not agree with Condé Nast management’s apparent plan to pad the company’s bottom line by slashing staff. We remain ready and willing to bargain in good faith about layoffs and other worker concerns, as part of a complete agreement.”

“We hope that management is ready to be a good faith partner in these negotiations moving forward,” DeCarava added. “If not, our members are more than ready to take whatever action is necessary to protect jobs.”

