The Hollywood Reporter Calls United States ‘Occupied’ Land in Oscars Coverage of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

In its coverage of the Oscar nominations on Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter described the United States as “occupied” land, strongly implying that the U.S. illegitimately governs land inhabited by Native Americans.

The Hollywood Reporter claimed in an article that Killers of the Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone is the “first Native American acting nominee,” while at the same time noting this is not altogether true.

A subheadline for the article qualifies the claim: “Other Indigenous actors have been nominated in the past, but the ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ star is the first to come from the land now occupied by the United States.”

Actors Graham Greene (Dances with Wolves) and Chief Dan George (Little Big Man) were both Oscar nominated, but both were born in Canada. Lily Gladstone was born in the U.S.

It remains unclear if the article’s author — THR senior editor of diversity and inclusion Rebecca Sun — wrote the subheadline or if it was the work of another editor.

Sun didn’t reply to questions sent to her by Breitbart News. Her official THR biography states that she “oversees equity and representation” at the publication.

The Hollywood Reporter is owned by Penske Media Corporation, which itself is owned and run by Jay Penske.

Much of the mainstream news media have bought into the left’s “decolonization” movement that is attempting to rid the world of western influences and ideology.

Lily Gladstone used the terminology in a recent THR interview, saying her decision to use “she/they” pronouns is “partly a way of decolonizing gender.”

Killers of the Flower Moon received a total of ten Oscar nominations on Tuesday, including nods for best picture, director (Martin Scorsese), and actress (Gladstone). Robert De Niro also received a nomination for supporting actor.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com