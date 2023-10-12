Robert De Niro Attacks Trump Supporters: They Have ‘Already Turned Their Backs’ on ‘Democracy’

US actor Robert De Niro arrives to the screening of "Kiss the Future" during the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival at OKX Theater in New York City on June 7, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
David Ng

With the Hollywood actors strike sidelining him from promotional duties for his latest movie Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert De Niro has returned to his favorite side gig — badmouthing former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

In a speech Wednesday for an event called the “Stop Trump Summit,” Robert De Niro told the audience “to reach out to Trump’s followers with respect” — only to insult said Trump followers seconds later by claiming that they have “already turned their backs” on “democracy.”

He also called Trump “evil,” adding that “democracy won’t survive” if Trump is re-elected.

De Niro’s speech was part of the “Stop Trump Summit” in New York organized by  The New Republic, the left-wing publication that has repeatedly attacked Breitbart News over the years.

The actor didn’t deliver the speech in-person due to a case of COVID. The speech was read aloud by Miles Taylor — the Never Trump staffer who published an anonymous op-ed for the New York Times in 2018 declaring himself a part of the deep state “resistance.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time studying bad men,” De Niro’s statement read. “I’ve examined their characteristics, their mannerisms, the utter banality of their cruelty. Yet there’s something different about Donald Trump. When I look at him, I don’t see a bad man. Truly. I see an evil one.”

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump hold signs reading “Blacks For Trump” outside Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Trump says he expects he’ll soon be charged in New York with making hush-money payments to a porn star. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH – SEPTEMBER 17: Audience members pray for their candidates before a Save America Rally at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Republican Senate Candidate JD Vance and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) will be speaking to supporters along with former President Trump. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

The actor’s repeated invocation of “democracy” is part of a larger, demagogic pattern set by the Biden administration to paint any political opposition as a threat to democracy.

De Niro’s speech made no mention of Biden, under whose leadership Americans have been suffering from crushing inflation and a wide-open southern border that has allowed illegal aliens to pour into the country by the millions.

The actor also made no mention of his hometown New York facing an unprecedented and catastrophic influx of illegals who are stretching the city’s already bleak financial situation to the breaking point.

He also omitted any mention of the unfolding global calamities in Israel and Ukraine — both of which happened after Biden took office.

Killers of the Flower Moon, which opens in cinemas October 20, stars Robert De Niro alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. The Martin Scorsese-directed movie will stream on Apple TV+ at a later, unspecified date.

De Niro used the movie’s splashy Cannes premiere in May to smear Trump supporters as “insane.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.