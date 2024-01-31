Barbra Streisand Praises ‘Brave’ E. Jean Carroll: She ‘Shut Donald Trump Up’

Hollywood star Barbra Streisand has officially joined the left’s E. Jean Carroll victory parade, praising the feminist writer as “brave” after a New York court ruled in her favor in her defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump.

Barbra Streisand — who is one of Joe Biden’s biggest Hollywood backers — gushed over E. Jean Carroll in an X post on Wednesday.

“She managed to accomplish the near impossible and shut Donald Trump up,” Streisand wrote.

Not so fast, Babs. Trump has vowed to appeal the jury’s $83.3 million award.

Trump’s attorney Alina Habba is claiming they were unaware of the fact Judge Lewis Kaplan had previously mentored E. Jean Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, in the 1990s.

E. Jean Carroll has alleged Trump sexually assaulted her at New York’s Bergdorf Goodman department story decades ago — though she doesn’t remember the year of the alleged incident.

As Breitbart News reported, the Donna Karan blazer dress she claims to have worn during the alleged incident was not even available at the time of her claims.

Barbra Streisand recently said she “can’t live in this country” if Trump is reelected in 2024, adding she thinks President Joe Biden has “done a good job.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com.