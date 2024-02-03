Actor Adam Sandler gave a heartfelt tribute on Friday to his Happy Gilmore costar, Carl Weathers, who passed away on Thursday.

The actors shared a special friendship, according to Sandler’s posts online, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything,” Sandler wrote:

“What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend,” he added.

The Comedy Bites Vintage YouTube channel shared clips from the movie Happy Gilmore as a tribute to Weathers, who was 76 years old when he died at his home in Los Angeles.

Weathers’ family announced his passing but did not reveal a cause of death, per Breitbart News. In a statement, the family said:

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.

Some of his movie roles included Colonel Al Dillon, whom he played opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in Predator.

The report continued:

He was a star football player at San Diego State before launching a brief career in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders. He segued into acting in the early 70s and eventually landed the role of heavyweight boxing world champion Apollo Creed in the 1976 movie Rocky.

He also filled minor roles in several of Sandler’s films. The most recent recurring role he had was for Disney’s The Mandalorian.