CAIR Condemns Actress Selma Blair for Comment on Tlaib, Bush Voting to Admit Hamas Fighters as Refugees

A backlash has engulfed actress Selma Blair after a comment she made on a video concerning the Hamas Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel went viral.

In a clip posted on Instagram on Feb. 2, a user named Abraham Hamra embraced the Jewish community and Israel in the wake of those events.

He specifically called out U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich) and Cori Bush (D-Mo) for being the only two members of Congress to vote against a measure that would prevent anyone who joined in the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel from immigrating to the U.S.

A since-deleted comment credited to Blair thanked Hamra, whose Instagram bio refers to him as a speaker and Syrian Jewish refugee, for the video and said:

Thank you so much. Deport all these terrorist supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroyed minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim organization, condemned the remarks – which have since been deleted – and told Blair to apologize “and begin dialogue with the Muslim American community.”

CAIR also called on film studios and talent agencies to stop allegedly punishing pro-Palestinian artists “while ignoring hateful remarks by artists who support the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”

CAIR itself has a history of association with Hamas and support for Palestinian terrorism. As Breitbart News has noted in the past:

In 2007-8, CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the terror financing trial of the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development. That case, in turn, led the FBI to discontinue its work with the organization. In 2009, a federal judge ruled that the government “produced ample evidence to establish” the ties of CAIR with Hamas, the Palestinian terror organization. The United Arab Emirates labeled CAIR a terrorist organization in 2014 (a decision that the Obama administration opposed).

Other celebrities, like Michael Rapaport and Debra Messing, also stepped forward and commented in support of Hamra’s Instagram video, but their comments have not been removed.

Blair, who is Jewish, has yet to respond to the concerted backlash.

She did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening, NBC News reports.