Usher at Half-Time Show: ‘Only God Answers Prayers’

Pop music superstar Usher Raymond gave a wonderful Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday wherein he performed several of his greatest hits, primarily from his 2004 album “Confessions” and even honored God.

Early in the performance during a transition, Usher told the hundreds of millions watching that “Only God answers prayers.”

“It doesn’t matter what they say, only God answers prayers,” he said.

Fans celebrated the moment on social media:

Props to @Usher for having the most toned down half time show in a decade. He rested on the fact that he is a solid performer and let that be entertaining enough. Was it without some questionable things, no. "It doesn't matter what they say, only God answers prayers." Amen — CrossingTomi ♡✝️ (@crossingtomi) February 12, 2024

In the Super Bowl Show the singer just said only God answers prayers. — Anne Armstrong (@AvengingAnnieRI) February 12, 2024

Usher: only God answers prayers Me: (after all the shit I tweeted) pic.twitter.com/vjGZWwGpDt — Kyla Jenée Lacey (@Kyla_Lacey) February 12, 2024

Usher kept the show entirely apolitical and closed on his beloved smash hit “Yeah!”

