Usher at Half-Time Show: ‘Only God Answers Prayers’

US singer-songwriter Usher performs during Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII b
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP
Paul Bois

Pop music superstar Usher Raymond gave a wonderful Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday wherein he performed several of his greatest hits, primarily from his 2004 album “Confessions” and even honored God.

Early in the performance during a transition, Usher told the hundreds of millions watching that “Only God answers prayers.”

“It doesn’t matter what they say, only God answers prayers,” he said.

Fans celebrated the moment on social media:

Usher kept the show entirely apolitical and closed on his beloved smash hit “Yeah!”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature filmEXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.