‘Rocky’ Star Dolph Lundgren and Wife Emma Celebrate Becoming U.S. Citizens

Movie tough guy and Rocky IV villain Dolph Lundgren and his new wife, Emma Krokdal, announced that they have become naturalized American citizens after their marriage.

Lundgren, who came to the U.S. 40 years ago from Sweden, told fans he “Finally did it” on Tuesday.

“I’ve been in this country on and off for 40 years now,” he said. “First as a student then as a fighter and an actor. America has given me some wonderful opportunities and an amazing life. I’m proud to become a US citizen and officially make this my home.”

The 66-year-old Expendables star shared his good news on Instagram.

Krokdal, 27, also shared a photo holding her citizenship papers.

“Feeling lucky to now have two homes [US/Norway] two very different countries, but the mix of the two have made me who I am today,” Krokdal wrote.

Krokdal and Lundgren met in 2019 and married last summer at the villa in Mykonos, Greece.

Lundgren said that he and Krokdal and working on a comedy film together.

The Sweden-born actor blasted his birth country for its migrant crisis and the growing number of rapes befalling citizens as immigration spirals.

“In the past week three men were sentenced for gang-raping a handicapped girl – one assailant got 4 years the other two 2 years prison term. Another man was sentenced to 4 years for repeatedly raping his daughter,” he said in June of 2022, before contrasting the cases with another man who was sentenced to 11 years in prison for selling drugs on the internet.

“Sweden has the highest rate of rape per capita in Europe and one of the highest in the world,” Lundgren added.

