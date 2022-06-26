Swedish action film star Dolph Lundgren has decried the number of rapes taking place in his home country, claiming the country cannot protect women from being raped.

1980’s action film legend Lundgren made his comments this week on his Instagram page saying, “Sadly, my home country Sweden still cannot protect their women from rape.”

“In the past week three men were sentenced for gang-raping a handicapped girl – one assailant got 4 years the other two 2 years prison term. Another man was sentenced to 4 years for repeatedly raping his daughter,” he said and contrasted the cases with another man who was sentenced to eleven years in prison for selling drugs on the internet.

“Sweden has the highest rate of rape per capita in Europe and one of the highest in the world,” Lundgren added.

According to a 2019 report, Sweden saw a 33 per cent increase in the number of rape cases reported to authorities in a ten-year period, although some of the increases have been attributed to changes in Swedish law in 2018 when the government approved a law classifying sex without consent as rape.

In 2020, the number of reported rapes increased again but according to the National Council for Crime Prevention (Brå), the number of rapes of adult women remained largely the same as the year prior but the number of reported acts of sexual abuse toward children had increased by 16 per cent, with 3,950 rapes against children reported in 2020.

Last year, a Lund University study revealed that a majority of those convicted for rape in Sweden were either migrants or from migrant backgrounds, with nearly half of the convicts being people born outside of Sweden.

Of those convicted rapitsts born outside of Sweden, 34.5 per cent came from either North Africa or the Middle East and 19.1 per cent were individuals from sub-Saharan Africa.

“Our findings are of particular importance for crime preventive efforts. Very little, however, is known about the association between rape and different contextual factors among immigrants in Sweden,” the authors of the Lund University report wrote.

