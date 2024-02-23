Trump Celebrates ‘Loser’ Jimmy Kimmel’s Looming Late Night Retirement

Good riddance. That was the farewell message from former President Donald Trump to late night host Jimmy Kimmel as it appears the latter’s late-night talk show could be coming to an end.

Trump took to his Truth Social outlet to make public his regards, saying: “They could get a far more talented person, who would also get better Ratings, for 5% of what they are paying this Loser!”

Trump’s words of farewell came after a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times saw the 56-year-old talk show host — who is gearing up to host the Academy Awards for the fourth time — revealing his current contract might be his last.

“I think this is my final contract,” Kimmel told the publication. “I hate to even say it, because everyone’s laughing at me now — each time I think that, and then it turns out to not be the case.”

However, after having recently celebrated the show’s 21st anniversary, Kimmel said the time he has remaining on his current contract might be satisfactory enough for him.

“I still have a little more than two years left on my contract, and that seems pretty good,” he noted. “That seems like enough.”

Kimmel has never sought to hide his contempt for Trump – both during his time in the White House and since – littering his show with sneering disdain for the likely 2024 Republican challenger.

Last month Kimmel fantasized about Trump dying, saying if the Supreme Court rules against Trump’s presidential immunity argument, “it might actually kill him” — to which the network’s live audience applauded enthusiastically.

The Disney-owned ABC comedian regularly uses his late-night platform to bash Trump and his supporters.

As a result, the show has fallen precipitously in the ratings, with Kimmel himself publicly acknowledging his incessant Trump bashing has seen “half of my fans — maybe more than that” flee to other alternatives.