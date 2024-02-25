Dolly Parton Congratulates Beyoncé on #1 Country Music Single: ‘I’m a Big Fan’

Feb. 23 (UPI) — Dolly Parton is congratulating Beyoncé on her No. 1 country music single.

Parton, 78, showed her support for Beyoncé, 42, in a post Thursday after Beyoncé’s song “Texas Hold ‘Em” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album. So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!” Parton wrote on Instagram.

Beyoncé released two singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” and announced her first country music album during Super Bowl LVIII this month.

“Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” debuted at No. 1 and No. 9 on the Billboard Hot Country chart this week, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to reach No. 1 on the chart.

Oklahoma country music radio station 100.1 KYKC made headlines last week after refusing to play “Texas Hold ‘Em,” reigniting debate about the exclusion of Black artists from country music. The station later reversed its decision.

Country music star Parton recently crossed genres herself by releasing her first rock album, Rockstar.