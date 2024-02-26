J.K. Rowling Blasts Sky News for Calling Transgender Murderer a ‘Woman’

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has blasted Britain’s Sky News for calling a biological male a “woman” in its story about convicted transgender killer “Scarlet Blake,” who is in prison for the murder of a man in 2021.

“I’m so sick of this shit,” Rowling wrote on X , formerly Twitter, on Monday, providing a link to the Sky News post that referred to Scarlet Blake as a “woman.”

“This is not a woman. These are #NotOurCrimes,” Rowling added.

As Breitbart News reported, the Oxford “Cat Killer’”known as Scarlet Blake, who was born male but identifies as a woman, was sentence earlier this month to life in prison with a minimum term of 24 years for murdering a man as well as a pet cat. Blake is a Chinese immigrant.

His victim was Jorge Martin Carreno, who was led to a secluded location where he was hit over the head, strangled, and pushed into a river. He was found in the water the following day.

Many reports in the British media have referred to Blake as a “woman” while also downplaying the fact that he is transgender.

The Sky News report singled out by Rowling only mentions that Blake is transgender deep down in the story.

Rowling has recently spoken out against transgender “women” being house in the same jails as actual women.

“The trans activist outrage that ensues on here whenever I share my belief that jailed women shouldn’t be used as validation tools or emotional support props for trans-identified male sex offenders is as revealing as it’s predictable,” she wrote on X.

