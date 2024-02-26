Report: Hollywood Could Be Heading for Strike No. 3 as Crew Unions Prepare to Bargain: ‘These People Are Pissed’

Hollywood loves trilogies.

After last year’s simultaneous strikes by actors and writers, which brought the industry to a historic standstill, crew members are next in line as their unions prepare to head to the bargaining table.

While nobody has called for a strike yet, the atmosphere appears tense as IATSE and the Teamsters are scheduled to enter negotiations with the major studios on March 4, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. Together, the unions represent the bulk of so-called “below-the-line” workers, including electricians, camera crew, sound engineers, location managers, make-up artists, costume assistants, carpenters, drivers, and many more.

They even represent some above-the-line talent, like cinematographers and editors.

On the table are numerous issues related to compensation, benefits, and other guarantees. The current contracts are set to expire July 31, after which a strike could theoretically begin, according to the Reporter.

One IATSE union insider told the publication that the grievances that erupted during the union’s 2021 negotiation cycle still haven’t faded. “I’m telling you, these people are pissed,” the source reportedly said. “They’re still pissed. Two and a half years later.”

Many union members are still recovering from last year’s writers and actors strikes, which put thousands of blue collar workers out of work across the country.

The dual strikes created financial hardship for much of the industry, with people facing evictions when they could no longer afford to pay rent. In certain cases, some resorted to living in their cars.

