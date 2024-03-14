‘General Hospital’ Star Robyn Bernard Found Dead in Open Field Aged 64

Actress Robyn Bernard, who starred in 145 episodes of the soap opera General Hospital in the 1980s, has died. She was 64.

According to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office, the actress’ body was found in a field behind a business in San Jacinto, California, early Tuesday morning.

The cause of death was not immediately available, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

The coroner’s office identified Bernard using her fingerprints following a call to police for a death investigation, according to TMZ.

Foul play has reportedly not been suspected.

The Hollywood Reporter notes Bernard, the older sister of Wings actress Crystal Bernard, was born on May 26, 1959, in Gladewater, Texas. She landed her first acting role in Diva in 1981.

Breakout role came in 1984 when she was cast as Terry Brock on the ABC soap opera General Hospital.

The outlet details she played the daughter of David Groh’s villainous D.L. Brock for 145 episodes until her exit in 1990. On the show, Terry developed a drinking problem, which ultimately impacted her character’s music career.

Bernard’s other acting credits included appearances on such TV shows as Simon & Simon, Whiz Kids, The Facts of Life, Tour of Duty and Maigret and in movies including Betty Blue (1986), Roselyne and the Lions (1989) and Kings for a Day (1997).

Her last onscreen appearance was in Voices From the High School (2002), where she played a psychologist.

Bernard is survived by her father Jerry Wayne Bernard and two sisters Crystal and Scarlett.