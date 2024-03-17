Actor James McAvoy Says He Injured Himself Filming an ‘Improvised F**king Orgy Scene’

James McAvoy (Wanted, X-Men: First Class) revealed that he recently injured his knee while shooting what he referred to as an “improvised orgy scene.”

Speaking to Martin Compston and Gordon Smart on the Restless Natives podcast, McAvoy said that the injury occurred while filming a strongly X-rated scene in the upcoming movie Turn Up The Sun! wherein scores of people were partaking in an orgy.

“An improvised fucking orgy scene,” he said, as reported by the New York Post. “It was hardcore dancing, everybody is on drugs, we had all drunk loads of whiskey, and there was loads of kissing, groping, and disrobing.”

“There’s this amazing Spanish actor called Almudena Amor, and we had to go at it with each other. We had to be funny with it but properly go for it, and we were both in the same headspace. So, we get to this improvised orgy and she’s bigger than me, she’s like 5ft 11in,” he continued.

McAvoy, who stands at 5′ 7″ and whose height has regularly been a source of contention in his quest for movie roles, said that he had been holding the actress upside down when he tumbled.

“At one point I was holding her upside down and we were doing some weird thing and somebody grabbed me on the back of the neck to start biting my neck,” he said.

McAvoy said he lost his balance and hit his knee on the ground.

“I just decked it and smashed my knee real hard on the ground,” he said. “I think that’s the only time I’ve been injured making a film.”

McAvoy did not expand on what he meant by “improvised orgy scene,” considering that Hollywood has strongly enforced the role of “intimacy coordinators” on film sets since the rise of the #MeToo movement.

