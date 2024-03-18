Elon Musk, Rupert Murdoch Will No Longer Receive RBG Award After Barbra Streisand Complains

Tech billionaire Elon Musk and media mogul Rupert Murdoch will no longer receive the RBG award after unhappy left-leaning singer Barbra Streisand complained.

The RBG leadership award, named after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is presented by the Opperman Foundation every year and includes Barbra Streisand as a past recipient. When the singer learned the award would be going to Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch, she immediately voiced her displeasure in an Instagram post.

“Last year I was proud to accept the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award in memory of one of the most esteemed public figures in American history. I was especially honored that Justice Sonia Sotomayor made the presentation,” she said.

Streisand added the Ginsburg family also condemned the decision.

“Justices Ginsburg and Sotomayor stand as two of the most respected women role models, and their commitment to democratic values, especially women’s rights, is unequaled. That’s why I join the Ginsburg family in condemning the choice of honorees this year. I had the privilege of meeting Justice Ginsburg on several occasions, and I strongly doubt she would approve of these awardees,” she said.

Hours after her post, the Opperman Foundation said it would rescind the award to honor Ginsburg’s family.

This year we selected leaders in different fields. We honored men for the first time. We thought RBG’s teachings regarding EQUALITY should be practiced. We did not consider politics. Instead, we focused on leaders, who, in their own way, have made significant contributions to society. Keeping in mind that our goal is only to do good, the Foundation is not interested in creating controversy. It is not interested in generating a debate about whether particular honorees are worthy or not. And while Justice Ginsburg’s concept of EQUALITY for women was very controversial for most of her life, the Foundation does not intend to enter the fray. Indeed, Justice Ginsburg was known for her civility. It is important to note, that the last thing we intended was to offend the family and friends of RBG. Our purpose was only to remember her and to honor her leadership. And, while we believe each of the honorees is worthy of our respect for their leadership and their notable contributions, the Foundation has decided that the planned ceremony in April 2024 will be canceled.

The foundation pledged to “reconsider its mission” over the next few months.

