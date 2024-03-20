Billionaire Nelson Peltz Backs Trump, Says Biden Has ‘Really Scary Mental Condition’

Billionaire Disney investor Nelson Peltz is planning to back former President Donald Trump’s bid to retake the White House in November, saying that Biden has a “really scary mental condition.”

Nelson Peltz was less than enthusiastic about his choice in an interview this week with the Financial Times. “It will probably be Trump and I’m not happy about that,” he said.

In the past, Peltz has backed both Republican and Democrat candidates. But he said the country is “degrading” under President Biden, citing the unprecedented flood of illegal aliens that has overwhelmed many states and cities, forcing local governments to slash spending on essential services to U.S. citizens, like policing.

Peltz also said the 81-year-old Biden has a “really scary mental condition.”

The billionaire told the FT he hasn’t yet decided whether to financially support Trump. He also said he hasn’t spoken to Trump “in quite a while,” despite being neighbors in Palm Beach, Florida.

In recent months, Nelson Peltz has made headlines for his boardroom battles with Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Peltz’s Trian Fund Management has accused Disney of having lost its way under Iger, as well as his predecessor, Bob Chapek. He is waging a proxy war for control over the company ahead of its annual shareholders meeting that is set to take place April 3.

Under Iger, Disney has doubled-down on wokeness by embracing LGBTQ messaging to children. The studio has experienced an unprecedented string of box-office flops and continues to lose hundreds of millions of dollars a quarter on its streaming ventures while jacking up prices for its fans.

