BBC Scraps AI Promotion Plan After Viewers Slam AI Being Used to Promote ‘Doctor Who’

The BBC said it has no further plans to use generative AI technology to promote the long-running series Doctor Who after the network was slammed by complaints from viewers who didn’t appreciate the marketing blitz.

Viewers reportedly received email and mobile notifications that were generated by artificial intelligence technology as part of a “small trial.”

The BBC received the complaints after media reports noted it was using generative AI to create marketing copy.

“We followed all BBC editorial compliance processes and the final text was verified and signed-off by a member of the marketing team before it was sent,” the BBC said, according to multiple reports. “We have no plans to do this again to promote Doctor Who.”

Even so, AI is clearly here to stay at the BBC.

Director General Tim Davie reportedly expressed his enthusiasm for AI on Monday, saying that the BBC “will proactively deploy AI on our terms” as part of an effort to “radically transform and renew” the network.

Davie said the BBC is working with “a number of major tech companies on BBC-specific pilots” and the “most promising” will be launched over the coming months, according to a Deadline report.

“Our ambition is significant,” he added. “We want to increase fact-checking of sources, use translation and reformatting technology to take our best content across media and languages.”

AI is quickly taking over the entertainment industry as applications like ChatGPT and the upcoming Sora threaten to upend the way studios and networks create programming.

