Larry David Launches Tirade on Trump: ‘He’s So Sick’

Actor Larry David, Seinfeld co-creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star, has unleashed a stream of invective against Donald Trump in an interview where he derides the presumed Republican 2024 presidential candidate as a “little baby” who’s “thrown 250 years of democracy out the window.”

The insults flowed in an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace scheduled to air in full on Friday.

The preview clip, as released by the news network, starts with the Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? host asking David, “So how much has the whole 2020 election and everything that has flowed from it pissed you off?”

David stepped up to the plate and took the invitation to swing at Trump without ever mentioning him directly by name.

“I mean, you can’t go a day without thinking about what he’s done to this country because he’s such a little baby that he’s thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results of an election,” David said. “I mean, it’s so crazy.”

He then called Trump “a sociopath.”

“He’s so insane. He just couldn’t admit to losing. And we know he lost, he knows he lost,” David continued. “And look how he’s fooled everybody. He’s convinced all these people that he didn’t lose. It’s — he’s such a sick man. He’s so sick.”

Quickly defaulting to a an attitude of caring less for Trump, he added: “Anyway, no, it hasn’t impacted me at all.”

This is not the first time the longtime writer-producer has sought to try and publicly eviscerate Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, he previously told the New York Times that unlike President Donald Trump, “the worst dictators in history” have at least one “decent quality” about them.

“You know, it’s an amazing thing. The man has not one redeeming quality,” David told the Times’ Maureen Dowd of President Trump.

“You could take some of the worst dictators in history and I’m sure that all of them, you could find one decent quality. Stalin could have had one decent quality, we don’t know!”

For the record, history shows Joseph Stalin’s regime killed an estimated 20 million people.