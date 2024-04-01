Pop Star Shakira Blasts ‘Barbie’: ‘My Sons Hated It. They Felt It was Emasculating. And I Agree’

Pop star Shakira recently criticized the Oscar-winning film, Barbie as being “emasculating” towards men and said her sons did not like the film.

In an interview with Allure magazine, the “Whenever, Whenever” singer was asked if she saw the movie based on the famed fashion doll starring Margot Robbie.

“I watched it, yeah,” the pop star said, to which the magazine added “Long pause,” as a description of her reaction to having watched the film.

Shakira did not mince words about how she and her family felt about the film that won the Oscar for best song at this year’s awards.

“My sons absolutely hated it,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer explained. “They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent.”

“I’m raising two boys. I want ’em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women,” she continued. “I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide.”

“I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity,” she insisted. “I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost.”

“Just because a woman can do it all doesn’t mean she should?” she said.

“Why not share the load with people who deserve to carry it, who have a duty to carry it as well?” she asked.

Shakira’s new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, was released just last month.

