Comedian W. Kamau Bell: ‘No Matter Who the Next President Is, This Country Might Be F**ked’

Comedian and filmmaker W. Kamau Bell recently insisted that Americans don’t understand the problems we face if we think a single president will make a difference and added that we are “in trouble” if comedians can’t make fun of it all for fear of being canceled.

Appearing on a recent The Last Laugh podcast, Bell spoke about Joe Biden’s age, the coming 2024 election, and the problems facing the U.S., according to the Daily Beast.

Bell insisted that he was shocked with TV’s Jon Stewart was attacked for making fun of Joe Biden’s age. He said his reaction was, “Fuck this, man. You can’t even say an old person’s old?”

“If democracy is so delicate that comedians can’t make fun of it, we’re in trouble,” Bell added. “I’m not expecting Jon Stewart to save me.”

Bell went on to insist that if might not matter which candidate wins the 2024 election.

“No matter who the next president is, this country might be fucked,” he said of the race for the White House. “If we act like the whole future of the country swings on who’s the president, we’ve misunderstood the problem. We’ve misunderstood America.”

Bell noted, though, that his cynicism wasn’t aimed at causing people to stop voting.

“So I’m not saying don’t vote,” he said. “I’m saying absolutely vote, please vote, register to vote, check your voter registration, but don’t act like your vote for president is going to save America.”

Bell seems to have some problems of his own “understanding America.” In 2017, for instance, the far-left media personality insisted that Islam is somehow “part of America’s founding” because, in his view, the fact that some black slaves imported into the U.S. in the colonial times were from Muslim regions of Africa, that means Islam has a presence in early America.

Bell has also been a persistent racebaiter, saying that white people should not be allowed to have a say in what is racist or not.

And in 2022, he used the celebration of Father’s Day to urge American dads to come to the support of aborting their children, and called abortion a “human right.”

