Comedian W. Kamau Bell Urges Dads to Fight for Abortion in Father’s Day PSA

Comedian and CNN host W. Kamau Bell is using Father’s Day to urge dads everywhere to take up the fight in favor of abortion, claiming that the systematic killing of unborn children is a human right that benefits both women and men.

In a pro-abortion video titled “Dads for Choice,” W. Kamau Bell encourages people to give the gift of abortion for Father’s Day.

“This Father’s Day, give him what he really needs. Not a home brewing kit. Not socks. Give him safe and legal access to abortion,” he says.

Bell explains that he has spent $213 on birth control in his lifetime while his wife, Melissa, has spent $17,530.

“Dads, if you’ve ever had sex and not had a kid, it’s likely birth control or abortion played a role.”

Watch below:

Bell claims that most people seeking abortions are already parents and that abortion will protect many families from spiraling into debt.

“Throughout history, dads have enjoyed our position on the sidelines cheering on the action, but we can’t afford to do that at this critical time,” he continues. “Abortion and bodily autonomy are human rights. And I’m here to welcome dads—and everybody else on the sidelines—into the fight.”

The video is produced by Abortion Access Front, a Hollywood group devoted to using comedy to “destigmatize abortion and expose the extremist anti-choice forces working to destroy access to reproductive rights in all 50 states,” according to the group’s official site.

In addition to his stand-up comedy career, W. Kamau Bell is the host of CNN’s United Shades of America.

