William Shatner Uses Solar Eclipse to Promote Climate Change Activism: ‘What’s the Point of Going into Space, You Can’t Come Back’

Star Trek actor William Shatner used Monday’s total solar eclipse to promote climate change activism, asking “what’s the point” of concerning ourselves with space when human life is being threatened.

NBC News correspondent Maura Barett asked Shatner a leading question about climate change for a recent interview on the network’s streaming service NBC Now.

“I asked him about people that are concerned, you know, shouldn’t we be focused on tackling climate here on Earth rather than going out and exploring space?” Barett said.

“Well, you can do both,” Shatner replied, adding, “You have to have a focus on the most important part, which is staying alive. I mean, what’s the point of going into space, you can’t come back and you are overcome by the fumes. No — we are in a dire situation.”

He continued: “We’ve got to do both. We’ve got to clean up the environment and our curiosity and our ambition.”

NBC’s Maura Barett and William Shatner tie climate change to the #TotalSolarEclipse2024/#Eclipse2024…. Barrett: “But [William Shatner] also made a climate connection, that I think’s important to point out here. I asked him about people that are concerned, you know, shouldn’t… pic.twitter.com/06MTqcmpVJ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 8, 2024

Shatner and NBC News aren’t the only ones using the solar eclipse as an opportunity to push climate change ideology.

ABC’s The View co-host Sonny Hostin bizarrely linked climate change to both the solar eclipse and last week’s earthquake in New York and New Jersey.

.@ABC host @Sunny Hostin claims Monday's solar eclipse and last week's earthquake were caused by ‘climate change’ https://t.co/2IaP1yB52g — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 8, 2024

