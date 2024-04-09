AOC Touts Biden’s Student Loan Bailout to Stephen Colbert: Recipients Can Now ‘Travel Abroad’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appeared Monday on CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where she touted President Joe Biden’s latest student loan bailout, which is expected to transfer billions of dollars of student debt to American taxpayers.

During her appearance, AOC said one of the benefits of Biden’s plan is that it will enable recipients to “travel abroad.”

The prospect of a free vacation courtesy of taxpayers was ecstatically welcomed by the CBS audience. Stephen Colbert was all ears as AOC performed PR for the Biden White House, joining in her gushing enthusiasm over Biden’s massive bailout plan.

“Thirty million student loan borrowers are going to start seeing relief,” she said, eliciting enthusiastic applause from audience. When Colbert asked if she will benefit from the plan, AOC replied, “Waitress me five years ago would have benefited from it.”

She continued saying the bailout will offer “hope to buy a house, or have a kid, or travel abroad, or maybe even go back to school.”

Watch below:

Colbert offered no pushback to Biden’s plan to saddle American taxpayers with another massive federal bailout.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden’s plan is widely being seen as a desperate ploy to seduce young voters, who have grown increasingly alienated by his administration, especially over the Israel-Hamas war.

Many have sworn to sit out the November election — a potential catastrophe for Democrats.

