‘Franklin’ Star Michael Douglas Hopes 2024 Election ‘Turns the Page onto a New Chapter’

Hollywood star Michael Douglas has offered a less than glowing assessment of the past four years, saying he hopes the November election “turns the page onto a new chapter” for the U.S.

Michael Douglas was at the Canneseries festival this week to promote his new Apple TV+ limited series Franklin in which he plays Ben Franklin during the eight years the elder statesman spent in France beginning in 1776.

The actor spoke briefly when asked about the show’s modern-day resonances.

“I hope this upcoming election will be a cathartic experience for the United States and turns the page onto a new chapter,” he said, according to a Deadline report.

He also said thought Franklin would be “highly, highly disappointed in the distortion of either a republic or democracy that the United States has become.”

Douglas has been a longtime Democrat and endorsed Mike Bloomberg during the 2020 presidential race. He was one of a number of Hollywood celebrities to publicly promote the so-called “For the People Act” — which aimed to gut voter i.d. requirements and allow the federal government to seize power from states to oversee their own elections.

The actor revealed that he was once asked to run for governor of California.

“They said we needed someone in the Democratic Party – we had a Republican governor then – who has the financial resources for a campaign and was a celebrity with well-known status,” Douglas reportedly said. “I said. ‘I think you’re looking for a kamikazee pilot, so no I don’t think so.’ That was that.”

As Breitbart News reported, Michael Douglas was one of several Hollywood stars who gave Biden a pep talk prior to his State of the Union address this year.

