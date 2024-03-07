Watch: Biden Gets SOTU Pep Talk from Former Hollywood ‘Presidents’ Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas, and More

As he faces record-low approval numbers going into his State of the Union address on Thursday, President Joe Biden turned to the one constituency he knows he can rely on for moral support and unconditional love — Hollywood celebrities.

Biden received a pep talk from a group of Hollywood stars who have each played fictional commanders-in-chief on the big and small screen. They include Bill Pullman (Independence Day), Michael Douglas (The American President), Morgan Freeman (Deep Impact), Geena Davis (ABC’s Commander in Chief), and Tony Goldwyn (ABC’s Scandal).

The cringe-worthy video shows the celebrities giving Biden advice on his upcoming State of the Union address, which is scheduled to take place Thursday at 9 p.m.

Watch below:

You may’ve heard I’ve got a big speech coming up. So, I thought I would hear from some folks who have done the job before – sort of. pic.twitter.com/7wFYVQm7Xm — President Biden (@POTUS) March 7, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, Biden is facing disastrous approval numbers as American households continue to be crushed by sky-high prices for essential goods and services, including food and energy.

Voters are also fed up with Biden’s open-border policies that have allowed a record-breaking 7 million illegal aliens to flood the country and receive taxpayer-funded housing, food, education, healthcare, and transportation — at a time when tens of millions of Americans are struggling to make ends meet.

Not present in Thursday’s White House video was actor John James, who played Biden in last year’s movie My Son Hunter, which dramatizes the Biden family’s many alleged pay-for-play business entanglements, including those in China and Ukraine.

