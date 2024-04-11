Donald Trump Drama ‘The Apprentice’ to Premiere at Cannes

A fictionalized movie version of former President Donald Trump’s early business life and times will premiere next month at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Iranian-Danish filmmaker Ali Abassi’s biopic The Apprentice is listed for the event’s main competition and promises a biographical profile of the likely 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

The Hollywood Reporter noted some of the details behind the movie which will focus on Trump’s early years in real estate, saying:

The biographical drama stars Sebastian Stan as Trump and explores his career as an aspiring real estate tycoon in the New York City of the 1970s and 1980s. The film is described as a mentor-protégé narrative that documents the start of an American dynasty and tackles themes including power, corruption, and deception. It delves into the relationship between Trump and Roy Cohn, the New York City prosecutor oft-remembered for working with Senator Joseph McCarthy during the Second Red Scare.

The movie’s official logline goes further, setting out “it is a dive into the underbelly of the American empire. It charts a young Donald Trump’s ascent to power through a Faustian deal with the influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn.”

Deadline reports Maria Bakalova is starring as Ivana Trump and Martin Donovan is Fred Trump Snr.

Abbasi’s movie will appear as part of the Cannes selection alongside the likes of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, David Cronenberg’s The Shrouds and Andrea Arnold’s Bird.

It follows Hollywood star Robert De Niro using Cannes to slam Donald Trump in public last year, calling support for the former president “insane” during a press conference, as Breitbart News reported.

The Cannes Film Festival has previously announced premieres for George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Kevin Costner’s Horizon, an American Saga.

The annual cinema event has already confirmed George Lucas will receive an honorary Palme d’Or.

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival runs May 14-25.