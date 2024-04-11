Rapper Lil Pump: Bidenflation Will Make Rapper 50 Cent Become ‘59.7 Cent’

Rapper 50 Cent’s iconic name has once again been used for a political pun … this time from rapper and outspoken Trump supporter Lil Pump.

“Man @50cent will have to change his name to 59.7 cent to keep up with Bidenflation,” Lil Pump said on X.

This would hardly be the first time that 50 Cent’s name was employed for an economic lesson. During the 2020 election, he lit the internet on fire by telling his significant following to “Vote for Trump” in response to Biden’s wild tax plan.

“WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP),” the rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, posted on Instagram. “I’M OUT. F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway.”

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people,” he added, “62% are you out of ya f***ing mind.”

Shortly thereafter, the rapper doubled down when he agreed with Trump senior adviser Katrina Pierson that he “don’t want to be 20cent.”

“Yeah, I don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very bad idea. I don’t like it,” he tweeted.

After some controversy in the media, 50 Cent later recanted and told Extra that he turned down a chance to attend the 2017 inauguration to highlight his anti-Trump bona fides. “I turned down a million dollars to go to the inauguration [in 2017] — why would I just switch gears now?” the rapper said.

