Veteran NPR Editor Uri Berliner Resigns After Calling out Network’s Left-Wing Bias

Veteran National Public Radio (NPR) editor and reporter Uri Berliner resigned from the broadcaster Wednesday after being suspended without pay for publishing a lengthy essay calling out the networks’ innate left-wing bias.

“I am resigning from NPR, a great American institution where I have worked for 25 years,” Berliner posted on his X social media account. “I respect the integrity of my colleagues and wish for NPR to thrive and do important journalism.”

Berliner further detailed he “cannot work in a newsroom where I am disparaged by a new CEO whose divisive views confirm the very problems at NPR I cite in my Free Press essay.”

As Breitbart News reported, the senior business editor took the broadcaster to task over its lack of diverse views and opinions bookended by left-wing bias earlier this month.

Berliner, in an op-ed published in the Free Press, wrote the rise of advocacy at taxpayer-funded NPR “took off” with the election of former President Donald Trump in 2016.

The news veteran said he could count 87 registered Democrats in editorial positions but zero Republicans in the same positions in its Washington, DC, headquarters.

NPR’s chief news executive, Edith Chapin, wrote in a memo to staff soon after the article appeared she and the news leadership team strongly reject Berliner’s assessment.

He was subsequently suspended without pay as a reprisal.

More to come…